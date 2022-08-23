Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 23, 2022

Atlanta’s Sublime Doughnuts celebrates "Sweet 14": Along with its two locations here in Atlanta — including the North Druid Hills shop on Briarcliff Road, which opened in 2016 — there’s also an international Sublime Doughnuts shop located in Bangkok, Thailand. This morning, we spent some time with Kamal Grant and his team at the original Sublime Doughnuts on 10th Street near the Georgia Tech campus, celebrating the business’s "Sweet 14" this week. Over the past 14 years, Sublime Doughnuts has become one of the most recognized doughnut bakers in the state, serving as a "must-try" culinary destination for visitors to Georgia and gaining stellar reviews from global publications.

Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas serves up Crab Lump Cakes: is a sophisticated tapas lounge located in College Park run by Atlanta childhood friends Jovan Dais, Scott Corbin and Don Bratton. Although their careers took them down different paths, they each nurtured a love for south Atlanta and wanted to contribute to the community in a major way. For more information on the restaurant click here.

Daughters Against Alzheimer's discuss the upcoming golf event hosted by former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones: Michelle Rooks and Susan Watson, prepare to put on their first-ever Topgolf tournament, hosted with Andruw Jones this Thursday, August 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition to golf and play, there will be games, a silent auction, food and drinks and more. Proceeds will benefit the signature event of Daughters Against Alzheimer’s, Battle for the Brain, which raises funds for Emory’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and supports unrestricted research relating to digital and traditional biomarkers so that we can detect and treat Alzheimer’s and dementia in their earliest stages. This event is open to the public, and tickets are on sale. You can purchase tickets here.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment news: Capital Records signs an Artificial Intelligence Artist. FN Meka has signed a deal with Capitol Records and dropped his first single, "Florida Water," which features the Gunna and gaming streamer Clix. Christina tells viewers what this means exactly, and how folks are reacting. Follow her on social media @MsBasketball1