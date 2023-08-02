Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 2, 2023

ATLANTA - Here is what you may have missed today on Good Day Atlanta.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL
Clayton County kids get red carpet welcome
Students at Clayton County's Sequoyah Middle School got the red carpet treatment when they showed up for their first day of classes.
Hundreds of thousands of Georgia students are headed back to school this week, including the state's biggest school district -- Gwinnett County School District.
LL COOL J
LL Cool J talks legendary career and tour
Hip-hop OG and major movie star LL Cool J is coming to Atlanta for his first tour in decades. He chatted with Sharon Lawson about going back on the road and looking back on his amazing career.
JACKIE PAGE AND NATIONAL WELLNESS MONTH
How to jumpstart your focus on wellness
August is National Wellness Month, which means it's time to focus on prioritizing your self-care, managing your stress, and promoting healthy routines. Radio personality and nutrition coach Jackie Paige shares more about where to start.
WASHINGTON FARMS
Chaperone blamed for girl's field trip injuries
Whether you are visiting Washington Farms as family tradition or a school field trip, deep in that electronic ticket purchase is a detail you need to know about. A child was seriously injured on the playground at the farm, and according to court records, the family friend who took her there is being held accountable. (Warning: This video contains images that may be disturbing for some viewers)
DR. CHARLES MCMILLAN
Tips for crate training your new puppy
Crate training should be at the top of your to-do list if you just brought home a new puppy. Good Vets Atlanta Dr. Charles McMillan explains everything you need to know to get the process started.
FALCONS TRAINING CAMP
Arthur Blank on the upcoming Falcons season
Falcons owner Arthur Blank say the team is 'optimistic' going into the new season as Coach Arthur Smith and General Manager Terry Fontenot work together to get the team ready to compete.
Falcons rookies on their first week of camp
It's been a week since the Falcons first reported to training camp and there has been a lot to talk about. Good Day's Buck Lanford and FOX 5 Sports' Kelly Price talk more about the first impression of the first week.
PET OF THE DAY
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
Pebbles loves going for walks, rolling in the grass, and going on adventures. When she's not outside, she loves belly rubs and cuddles.
