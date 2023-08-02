Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 2, 2023

Here is what you may have missed today on Good Day Atlanta.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL

Hundreds of thousands of Georgia students are headed back to school this week, including the state's biggest school district -- Gwinnett County School District.

LL COOL J

Hip-hop OG and major movie star LL Cool J is coming to Atlanta for his first tour in decades. He chatted with Sharon Lawson about going back on the road and looking back on his amazing career.

JACKIE PAGE AND NATIONAL WELLNESS MONTH

Nutrition coach and radio personality Jackie Paige is talking about self-care, managing stress and healthy routines.

WASHINGTON FARMS

An agri-tourism business that sees thousands of children a year is being sued over a playground accident. But in a turn, it's bringing in the adult who brought the child into the suit.

DR. CHARLES MCMILLAN

Dr. Charles McMillan, owner of GoodVets Atlanta, is sharing some tips to keep in mind when crate training your new puppy. McMillan explains how to pick the prefect size, talks about how long you can leave a puppy in a crate, gives advice on how to handle accidents and more.

FALCONS TRAINING CAMP

It's been a week now since the Atlanta Falcons reported to training camp. Since then, there's abeen a lot of talk about rookie Bijan Robinson.

PET OF THE DAY

Today's pet of the day is an adorable chocolate Lab mix named Pebbles. She is available at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.