Frenemies struggle to survive in horror comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

An impending hurricane is never a reason to celebrate — so, when a group of young adults uses an approaching storm as an excuse for a party, it shouldn’t come as a surprise when things go terribly wrong.

And in the new horror comedy flick "Bodies Bodies Bodies," things definitely go terribly wrong.

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" stars a dynamic young cast, including Academy Award nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), who plays a newcomer to a group of rich kids who gather at a mansion for a booze- and drug-fueled "hurricane party." But when a not-so-friendly game of "Bodies Bodies Bodies" turns into a real-life whodunit, the friends turn against each other faster than the raging winds of the storm bearing down outside.

Joining Bakalova as the increasingly unhinged party-goers are Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Rachel Sennott (a standout as the hilarious "Alice"), Chase Sui Wonders, Myha’la Herrold, and "Saturday Night Live" favorite Pete Davidson; Dutch director Halina Reijn makes her English-language directorial debut with the film.

Thanks to the team at A24, we recently sat down with several of the cast members of Bodies Bodies Bodies.