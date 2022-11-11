Evelyn Braxton shares her porcupine meatball recipe

We know her for being the mom of the Braxtons, but Mrs. E. has her own things happening. She loves to cook and has just released her latest book, "Cooking with Ms. E." On Good Day, she shared her recipe for Porcupine Meatballs.

""One day, my mother prepared a tasty dish called porcupine meatballs that left us so full after eating: that we wanted to take a nap at the table," Braxton said.

Find the recipe below, and get a copy of her cookbook here.

Porcupine Meatballs

INGREDIENTS

11b. of ground beef (or Turkey)

1 tbsp. of sage (if Turkey)

1 tsp. of salt

1 tbsp of fresh ground pepper

½ tsp of cayenne pepper

1 tbsp. of poultry seasoning (If turkey)

½ tbsp. of fresh minced garlic cloves

1 small onion diced

1 small diced green pepper2 cups of rice (freshly cooked or leftover)

2 large jars (or cans) of tomato sauce

1 egg

1 tsp of sugar

DIRECTIONS