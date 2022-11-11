Evelyn Braxton shares her porcupine meatball recipe
We know her for being the mom of the Braxtons, but Mrs. E. has her own things happening. She loves to cook and has just released her latest book, "Cooking with Ms. E." On Good Day, she shared her recipe for Porcupine Meatballs.
""One day, my mother prepared a tasty dish called porcupine meatballs that left us so full after eating: that we wanted to take a nap at the table," Braxton said.
Find the recipe below, and get a copy of her cookbook here.
Porcupine Meatballs
INGREDIENTS
- 11b. of ground beef (or Turkey)
- 1 tbsp. of sage (if Turkey)
- 1 tsp. of salt
- 1 tbsp of fresh ground pepper
- ½ tsp of cayenne pepper
- 1 tbsp. of poultry seasoning (If turkey)
- ½ tbsp. of fresh minced garlic cloves
- 1 small onion diced
- 1 small diced green pepper2 cups of rice (freshly cooked or leftover)
- 2 large jars (or cans) of tomato sauce
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp of sugar
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- In a large bowl, place your choice of meat.
- Add salt, pepper, cayenne pepper and poultry seasoning.
- Mix all the remaining ingredients into your meat. Make sure everything is mixed thoroughly together.
- Add your egg and rice to your meat and mix together.
- For the sauce, add garlic and a tsp of salt and pepper into a large pan.
- Roll your meat into small sized balls and place into the sauce.
- Cover your dish and place it into the oven for 1 hour and 15 mins.
- Remove from the oven and enjoy!
- Note: Serve over rice, with garlic bread or with a wonderful side salad