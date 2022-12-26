Country star Gary LeVox talks new solo single

Gary LeVox may be a country music superstar, but that doesn’t mean he’s immune to holiday stress.

"You know, it’s pretty chaotic," laughs LeVox when asked about his holiday plans. "My wife’s from Alabama and then I’ve got people in Ohio…so, it’s like, ‘Look, if you guys wanna come, you know where we’re at. Come on!’"

But LeVox has a lot to look forward to in the new year. After more than two decades as frontman for chart-topping band Rascal Flatts, LeVox has launched his solo career with the high-energy single "Get Down Like That."

"So, I put a gospel EP out and I was like, ‘Now I’ve got to put out my country single, and I want it to be uptempo, want it to be fresh, want it to be something different than Flatts [would have done],’" says the artist. "So, the head of Sony sent it to me and said, ‘Man, I’ve got this song, I think it’d be great.’ And I just fell in love with it."

"Get Down Like That" was written by HARDY, Thomas Rhett, Ashley Gorley, and Jesse Frasure, and is available now on all major music platforms. Meanwhile, LeVox says he’s looking forward to recording more new music and touring as a solo act in 2023.

"Most of the time, the three of us were on the same page. But there were sometimes where I really loved a song and maybe one or two — Jay or Joe Don — didn’t. Or vice versa. So, this time, I hear something and go, ‘The people need to hear that.’ So, I don’t have to have approval from anybody."