Chef Pano Karatassos cooks up a family favorite holiday dish on GDA

Chef Pano Karatassos is the executive chef at Kyma, and corporate chef for the Buckhead Life Group. He stops by just in time for Thanksgiving with his brother, Niko Karatassos who is the president of the Buckhead Life Group. Together they oversee 13 restaurants.

Chef Pano Karatassos demonstrates how to cook up a Greek style mushroom dish that is served up at their holiday family dinners and, by the way, is Niko's favorite side. For today's wild mushrooms a la Grecque, see below. For more information on the Buckhead Life Restaurant group click here. For more on Chef Pano Karatassos' book Modern Greek Cooking click here.

Wild Mushrooms “à la Grecque”

Ingredients

3 tablespoons canola oil

7 ounces baby oyster mushrooms, sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper

6 garlic cloves, crushed

6 small thyme sprigs

7 ounces baby shiitake mushrooms, stems discarded, caps sliced

¼ cup dry white wine

10 ounces (300 g) chanterelle mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons finely diced carrot

2 tablespoons finely diced leek, white parts only

3 tablespoons finely diced shallot

2 tablespoons finely diced peeled, seeded tomato

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Banyuls vinegar (see Notes) or sherry vinegar

Finely sliced chives, for garnish, optional

Instructions

In a medium skillet, warm 1 tablespoon of the canola oil. Add the oyster mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, and cook over medium heat, undisturbed, until lightly browned on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Stir the mushrooms and cook, stirring often and reducing the heat as needed to avoid scorching, until lightly browned all over, about 5 minutes more. Add 2 garlic cloves and 2 thyme sprigs and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Transfer to a medium bowl.

In the same skillet, warm 1 tablespoon of the canola oil. Add the shiitake and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 2 garlic cloves, 2 thyme sprigs, and 2 tablespoons of the wine. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until the skillet is dry, about 1 minute. Transfer to the bowl with the oyster mushrooms.

In the same skillet, warm the remaining 1 tablespoon of canola oil. Add the chanterelles and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the remaining 2 garlic cloves, 2 thyme sprigs, and 2 tablespoons of wine. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until the skillet is dry, about 1 minute. Transfer to the bowl with the other mushrooms and refrigerate until cool.

In a small saucepan of boiling water, cook the carrot for 1 minute. Add the leek and cook until both vegetables are crisp-tender, about 1 minute. Drain the vegetables in a fine sieve, rinse in cold water, and drain again.

Remove the garlic and thyme from the mushrooms and discard. Add the carrot, leek, shallot, tomato, olive oil, and vinegar to the mushrooms and toss to coat; taste for seasoning. Transfer to a platter or serving bowls, garnish with chives, if desired, and serve.