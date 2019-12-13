Burgers with Buck: White Bull

The White Bull in Downtown Decatur is known for serving farm-to-table, classic Italian dishes. A look at the menu reveals entrees with names like cappelletti, radiatori, and rigatoni, and what you want see is a burger. That is of course, unless you take a look at the Sunday Brunch menu, and #BurgersWithBuck highly recommends that you do.

The White Bull Brunch Burger is only available on Sundays between 11:30 and 2:30. It is the creation of Chef and owner Pat Pascarella and includes two patties, caramelized onions, Kraft singles (yes you read that right), and bacon jam, all served on a homemade brioche bun.

Pascarella admits that many question a delicious burger at a higher end restaurant serving Kraft singles on their signature burger, but he proudly defends the decision. When you think about it, nothing really melts on a burger more perfectly than a Kraft single slice of cheese, and the flavor is so familiar and evokes so many memories of wonderful burger experiences past, so who is Burgers With Buck to question it. It works, and it is really, really good.

The WB Brunch Burger is a tall order, both literally and figuratively, but one that #BWB really enjoyed…every last crumb. Remember though, my burger loving peeps, it is only available for Sunday brunch and for now there are no plans to offer it on the daily menu. Maybe we’ll bump into each other next Sunday at The White Bull.

For more information about The White Bull including their menu, hours, and specials... go to their website, https://whitebullatl.com/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

