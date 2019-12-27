Burgers with Buck: 2019 Year in Review

It’s been another great year for Burgers with Buck! 2019 featured 40 burgers from the metro Atlanta area and beyond. Buck was even able to hit a big milestone during the year when he made it to his 200th burger!

The first stop for Burgers with Buck was at the restaurant There in Brookhaven.

SKY FOX drone showed up to help celebrate the 200th burger at Bully Boy in Poncey-Highland.

Other stops along the way included the White Bull, State Farm Arena, SunTrust Park, East Lake Golf Club, El Super Pan, Hugos Oster Bar, Georgia Butts Barbeque at Lake Oconee, Athens Pizza, and The Po’ Boy Shop just to name a few.

Buck will off 2020 with burger number 204 and counting.

And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

