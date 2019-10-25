Boxing legend Evander Holyfield talks 'giving youth a fighting chance' on GDA

Former Heavy Weight Champion of the world and boxing legend Evander Holyfield stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about "Fight For Out Future" an event taking place in Walton County on October 26, 2019, benefitting the local Boys and Girls Club.

The 4X Heavy Weight Champion of the world is joining a group of hometown heroes including, Bob Mackey the President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clup of North Central Georgia, in a fight to keep the doors of their local Boys & Girls Club open. Evander Holyfield will be the referee at the event and will share his story with the audience of how the Boys & Girls impacted his life and how the local Club is making a difference for their community.

The boxers are far from professionals, but they have vowed to go the extreme for the kids of Walton County.

