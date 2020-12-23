Atlanta-filmed 'Coming 2 America' trailer released

'Coming 2 America,' fans can finally get a sneak peek as the trailer for the highly anticipated films has finally been released. The upcoming movie serves as the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy and reunited Murphy with Arsenio Hall.

Amazon Studios announced in November that the film will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021, Amazon Studios.

Originally a Paramount Pictures theatrical release, the studio sold the film to the streamer last month but had yet to finalize a date.

"Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. "We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite."

In the trailer, the character Akeem is seen making the big decision to leave his fictional homeland of Zamunda and go back to New York to search for his son.

Parts of the film were shot a Tyler Perry Studios and other locations throughout Atlanta in 2019.

James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos will also be reprising their roles alongside new additions like Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and KiKi Layne.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.