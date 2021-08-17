Agave crispy brussels and bacon recipe

Brussel sprouts don't have to be blah, and Agave Restaurant's appetizer proves that. Chef Tim Pinkham shows us how you can make this tasty dish.

For more on this recipe from Agave's Tim Pinkham, see below, for more on Agave click here.

Agave Crispy Brussels & Bacon

Brussels Sprouts

Applewood smoked bacon thick cut

Sherry Vinaigrette

Spicy Aioli

Vegetable Oil for frying

Brussels sprouts:

Cut 2lbs of Brussels Sprouts the size of your thumb. Cut vertically from stem to top. Set aside.

Applewood Smokes Bacon:

Rough chop 20 pieces of bacon and cook in a hot skillet until 3/4 cooked. Drain fat and set aside.

Spicy Aioli: makes enough for smearing and then some.

Mayonnaise 1 cup

Sour cream 1/2 cup

Kosher salt 1tbsp

Black pepper 1tbsp

Agave Signature Herb & Chile Rub 1tbsp or (Sub your favorite spicy all purpose seasoning)

Apple Cider Vinegar 4 Teaspoons

Mix all ingredients in bowl until combined and set aside

Sherry Vinaigrette:

2 Garlic cloves / finely chopped

3 Tablespoons of sherry wine vinegar

12 Tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

Mix all ingredients together until oil and vinegar are combined and set aside.

Fryer oil:

