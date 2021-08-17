Agave crispy brussels and bacon recipe
Brussel sprouts don't have to be blah, and Agave Restaurant's appetizer proves that. Chef Tim Pinkham shows us how you can make this tasty dish.
For more on this recipe from Agave's Tim Pinkham, see below, for more on Agave click here.
Agave Crispy Brussels & Bacon
- Brussels Sprouts
- Applewood smoked bacon thick cut
- Sherry Vinaigrette
- Spicy Aioli
- Vegetable Oil for frying
Brussels sprouts:
- Cut 2lbs of Brussels Sprouts the size of your thumb. Cut vertically from stem to top. Set aside.
Applewood Smokes Bacon:
- Rough chop 20 pieces of bacon and cook in a hot skillet until 3/4 cooked. Drain fat and set aside.
Spicy Aioli: makes enough for smearing and then some.
- Mayonnaise 1 cup
- Sour cream 1/2 cup
- Kosher salt 1tbsp
- Black pepper 1tbsp
- Agave Signature Herb & Chile Rub 1tbsp or (Sub your favorite spicy all purpose seasoning)
- Apple Cider Vinegar 4 Teaspoons
Mix all ingredients in bowl until combined and set aside
Sherry Vinaigrette:
- 2 Garlic cloves / finely chopped
- 3 Tablespoons of sherry wine vinegar
- 12 Tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
Mix all ingredients together until oil and vinegar are combined and set aside.
Fryer oil:
- Heat vegetable oil to 350 degrees
- Place Brussels Sprouts & bacon in hot oil
- and fry until crispy. Approximately 1 minute immersed.
- Place in paper towel lined bowl to drain.
- Immediately sprinkling the Brussels and bacon with kosher salt, and toss in spoonfuls of sherry Vinaigrette until coated.
- Smear a clean plate with spicy aioli and pour the Brussels on top.
- Put any leftover aioli on the side for dipping or refrigerate for later use. It’s great on everything!
- (If not using a deep fryer, fully cook the bacon, and use a skillet filled 1 inch with oil. Then cook the Sprouts separately, turning until crispy. Then add the cooked bacon at the same time as the sherry Vinaigrette)
- Serve with a warm smile and a kind heart.