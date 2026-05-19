Live results U.S. Senate Georgia Primary 2026
ATLANTA - Polls across Georgia officially close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, as voters across the Peach State cast their ballots in a high-stakes primary that will determine the trajectory of the 2026 midterm elections. With several statewide offices up for grabs and a pivotal U.S. Senate seat on the line, today’s results set the stage for what is expected to be another cycle of intense national scrutiny on Georgia’s electorate.
While Ossoff remains the presumptive Democratic nominee in the U.S. Senate race, a high-profile Republican field—led by U.S. Representatives Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, along with former football coach Derek Dooley—is fighting for the chance to challenge him.
Ossoff has largely run on his record of securing federal funding for local infrastructure projects, while Republican challengers like Buddy Carter have sought to tie him to national economic frustrations and border security concerns.
For full results of the 2026 Georgia Primary, click here.