Live results U.S. Senate Georgia Primary 2026

The Brief Incumbent U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) faces no major primary opposition today as he awaits the winner of a Republican primary that national parties view as a critical battleground for control of the Senate. The highly competitive Republican race features a clear division between Trump-aligned U.S. Representatives Mike Collins and Buddy Carter, and political newcomer Derek Dooley, a former college football coach heavily backed by outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp. Because Georgia law requires a candidate to clear a 50% threshold to secure the nomination outright, fractured polling among the top three Republican contenders makes a June 16 runoff highly probable.



Polls across Georgia officially close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, as voters across the Peach State cast their ballots in a high-stakes primary that will determine the trajectory of the 2026 midterm elections. With several statewide offices up for grabs and a pivotal U.S. Senate seat on the line, today’s results set the stage for what is expected to be another cycle of intense national scrutiny on Georgia’s electorate.

While Ossoff remains the presumptive Democratic nominee in the U.S. Senate race, a high-profile Republican field—led by U.S. Representatives Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, along with former football coach Derek Dooley—is fighting for the chance to challenge him.

Ossoff has largely run on his record of securing federal funding for local infrastructure projects, while Republican challengers like Buddy Carter have sought to tie him to national economic frustrations and border security concerns.

For full results of the 2026 Georgia Primary, click here.