Live results for governor in Georgia 2026 Primary

The Brief With incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp term-limited, a high-stakes and heavily funded Republican primary has left frontrunners locked in a tight race. High-profile contenders include healthcare executive Rick Jackson, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms headlines the Democratic ticket as she seeks to flip the executive mansion in November. The race also features a unique dynamic with former Republican Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan running as a Democrat on a centrist platform. Under Georgia law, a primary candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote to clinch the nomination outright. Given the multi-candidate fields on both sides of the aisle, political analysts are highly anticipating a June 16 runoff election for the top spots.



Polls across Georgia officially close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, as voters across the Peach State cast their ballots in a high-stakes primary that will determine the trajectory of the 2026 midterm elections. With several statewide offices up for grabs and a pivotal U.S. Senate seat on the line, today’s results set the stage for what is expected to be another cycle of intense national scrutiny on Georgia’s electorate.

At the top of the ticket, the spotlight remains fixed on the race for governor, where a crowded field of candidates is vying to succeed the term-limited Brian Kemp. On the Republican side, heavyweights including Healthcare Executive Rick Jackson, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are locked in a competitive battle for the nomination. Meanwhile, the Democratic primary features prominent figures such as former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, all seeking to flip the governor's mansion in November.

For full results of the 2026 Georgia Primary, click here.