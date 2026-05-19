Live results Georgia 2026 Republican Primary all races

The Brief Look here for live election results from the 2026 Georgia Republican Primary. Initial data drops right after 7 p.m. will largely reflect the hundreds of thousands of ballots cast during Georgia's three-week early voting window, often providing an immediate indicator of candidate strength before Election Day precincts report. In Georgia, primary candidates must secure more than 50% of the vote to win the nomination outright.



Polls across Georgia officially close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, as voters across the Peach State cast their ballots in a high-stakes primary that will determine the trajectory of the 2026 midterm elections. With several statewide offices up for grabs and a pivotal U.S. Senate seat on the line, today’s results set the stage for what is expected to be another cycle of intense national scrutiny on Georgia’s electorate.

What's on the ballot

At the top of the ticket, the spotlight remains fixed on the race for governor, where a crowded field of candidates is vying to succeed the term-limited Brian Kemp. On the Republican side, heavyweights including Healthcare Executive Rick Jackson, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are locked in a competitive battle for the nomination.

Voters are also weighing in on the primary for the U.S. Senate, as incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff prepares to defend his seat. While Ossoff remains the presumptive Democratic nominee, a high-profile Republican field—led by U.S. Representatives Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, along with former football coach Derek Dooley—is fighting for the chance to challenge him. Beyond the statewide races, all 14 of Georgia’s Congressional Districts are on the ballot, with several key match ups in the Atlanta suburbs likely to draw national attention as the night unfolds.

Race results

For all other election results, click here.