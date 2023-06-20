Georgia man accused of locking cats, kittens in cage without food, water, and medical treatment

article

A Floyd County man is being accused of locking a mother cat and at least two dozen kittens in a cage without food, water, or medical care.

Roger Eugene Feyerabend, 52, of Kingston, was charged with 9 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and 15 counts of cruelty to animals.

According to court documents, Feyerabend left an infection in the mother cat’s eye go untreated, causing the eye to protrude and leak. Veterinarians were forced to remove the eye. They say the infection could have easily been treated with medication.

Officials say they also found two of the mother cat’s kittens dead in the cage.

Feyerabend also faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation, according to jail records.

He was arrested on June 15 and remains in the Floyd County Jail without bond.