Georgia House and Senate 2024 primary election results

Voters across the Peach State have taken to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2024 primary election. The primary election includes Democratic and Republican primaries, as well as nonpartisan positions. Because Georgia is an open primary state, voters can choose to pull any ballot they prefer.

The election results will determine who will represent each party in the general election. The Democratic and Republican ballots feature several important partisan contests for positions such as U.S. Congress members, state legislators, county commissioners, sheriffs, and district attorneys. The winners of the party primaries will face each other in the general election on Nov. 5.

In counties that heavily favor one party, the primaries will essentially decide the winners of the general election.

In State Senate District 40, Sen. Sally Harrell was running for re-election and Sen. Colton Moore was running for re-election in Senate District 53.

Sen. Elena Parent is the incumbent in State Senate District 44, which is one of the newly-drawn districts that went from majority white to majority Black.

If any candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, they win outright. Any race that does not meet the 50% plus one vote threshold will go into a runoff.

Here are the results for the Georgia General Assembly