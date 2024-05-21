Georgia 2024 primary election results for U.S. House

Voters across the Peach State have taken to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2024 primary election. The primary election includes Democratic and Republican primaries, as well as nonpartisan positions. Because Georgia is an open primary state, voters can choose to pull any ballot they prefer.

The election results will determine who will represent each party in the general election. The Democratic and Republican ballots feature several important partisan contests for positions such as U.S. Congress members, state legislators, county commissioners, sheriffs, and district attorneys. The winners of the party primaries will face each other in the general election on Nov. 5.

In counties that heavily favor one party, the primaries will essentially decide the winners of the general election.

Congressional races

One race capturing national attention involves Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been the subject of numerous headlines over the last few weeks. No one is running against Greene in the Republican primary, but there are four candidates in the Democratic primary: Clarence Blalock, Shawn Harris, Deric Houston, and Joseph Leigh.

The state's 14 congressional districts have several high-profile races happening May 21. The only open seat is in the solidly Republican 3rd Congressional District, currently held by Drew Ferguson, who is retiring. Of the remaining 13 incumbents, 10 are running uncontested in their primaries.

In Georgia's 3rd Congressional District, five Republicans are running.

In the 6th Congressional District, Lucy McBath is looking to switch from the 7th District to the 6th District, and she has two primary challengers.

In the 13th Congressional District, Rep. David Scott has six primary challengers.

Here are the results for the U.S. House races