Georgia 2024 primary election results counties H-S

Voters across the Peach State have taken to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2024 primary election. The primary election includes Democratic and Republican primaries, as well as nonpartisan positions. Because Georgia is an open primary state, voters can choose to pull any ballot they prefer.

The election results will determine who will represent each party in the general election. The Democratic and Republican ballots feature several important partisan contests for positions such as U.S. Congress members, state legislators, county commissioners, sheriffs, and district attorneys. The winners of the party primaries will face each other in the general election on Nov. 5.

In counties that heavily favor one party, the primaries will essentially decide the winners of the general election.

Here are the results for races in counties H-S