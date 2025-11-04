Atlanta 2025 Live Election Results

FOX 5 Atlanta is tracking election results for the 2025 Atlanta mayoral race, city council races, and the Public Service Commission among other key local elections. A court ruling allows Atlanta polling places to remain open until 8 p.m., an hour later than most of Georgia. However, this only includes municipal races. Votes cast after 7 p.m. will not count in the Public Service Commission race, which ends at the standard closing time of 7 p.m.

Below is a listing of results for local races in Atlanta. For all other results, click here.