Casting Call: Love Island, The Circle, multiple film roles
ATLANTA - Ready to make your mark on Georgia’s booming entertainment scene? Whether you're aiming to land a spot on a major Netflix set, step into the reality TV spotlight or sharp-shoot your behind-the-scenes skills alongside industry pros, this week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" has your ticket in. From background roles to high-impact production workshops, here are the top opportunities calling your name right now!
🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
Project: Talbot Pines (Netflix)
Casting: Costume party campers, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18–29, youthful appearance, clean-shaven
Filming: Aug. 12, 13, and 14 in Covington
Rate: PAID
Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTPCamp
Project: Love Island (Peacock)
Casting: Singles looking for love, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: TBD 2027
Apply here: https://loveislandusa.castingcrane.com/
Project: The Circle (Hulu)
Casting: Bold personalities, master game players, and funny characters, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: November 2026 for 7 weeks
Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCircle
Project: Funny AF Season 2 (Netflix)
Casting: Stand-up comedians, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: TBD
Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallFunny
NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
Event: Commercial Crash Course (Drama Inc)
What: Learn how commercials are made, different types of commercials, casting in the Southeast, role of the director/agency/client, what to expect on set, memorizing copy, incorporating improv, utilizing eye lines/marks, wardrobe for auditions, handling changes on set, and more.
When: Tuesdays from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Where: Drama Inc
Learn more and sign up at https://www.dramainc.net/courses
Event: The PA Academy 2.0 (Atlanta Film Society)
What: Training including production terminology & paperwork, film crew hierarchy & job descriptions, department duties, office & set etiquette, daily workflow, locking up set, distribution, petty cash, walkie protocol, supporting the AD team, kits & gear, and more.
When: Aug. 8–9
Where: Electric Owl Studios
Learn more and sign up at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPA
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 Contributor Tess Hammock.