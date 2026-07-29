Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call: Love Island, The Circle, multiple film roles

By Tess Hammock - FOX 5 Contributor
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call
Published July 29, 2026 10:33 AM EDT
Published July 29, 2026 10:33 AM EDT
Casting Call: Love Island, The Circle, multiple film roles
Casting Call: Love Island, The Circle, multiple film roles

Casting Call: Love Island, The Circle, multiple film roles

This week's "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features the latest industry opportunities, including open calls for reality TV shows, roles for Netflix projects, comedy shows and behind-the-scenes production classes.

ATLANTA - Ready to make your mark on Georgia’s booming entertainment scene? Whether you're aiming to land a spot on a major Netflix set, step into the reality TV spotlight or sharp-shoot your behind-the-scenes skills alongside industry pros, this week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" has your ticket in. From background roles to high-impact production workshops, here are the top opportunities calling your name right now! 

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

Project: Talbot Pines (Netflix)
Casting: Costume party campers, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18–29, youthful appearance, clean-shaven
Filming: Aug. 12, 13, and 14 in Covington
Rate: PAID
Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTPCamp

Project: Love Island (Peacock)
Casting: Singles looking for love, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: TBD 2027
Apply here: https://loveislandusa.castingcrane.com/

Project: The Circle (Hulu)
Casting: Bold personalities, master game players, and funny characters, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: November 2026 for 7 weeks
Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCircle

Project: Funny AF Season 2 (Netflix)
Casting: Stand-up comedians, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: TBD
Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallFunny

NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

Event: Commercial Crash Course (Drama Inc)
What: Learn how commercials are made, different types of commercials, casting in the Southeast, role of the director/agency/client, what to expect on set, memorizing copy, incorporating improv, utilizing eye lines/marks, wardrobe for auditions, handling changes on set, and more.
When: Tuesdays from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Where: Drama Inc
Learn more and sign up at https://www.dramainc.net/courses

Event: The PA Academy 2.0 (Atlanta Film Society)
What: Training including production terminology & paperwork, film crew hierarchy & job descriptions, department duties, office & set etiquette, daily workflow, locking up set, distribution, petty cash, walkie protocol, supporting the AD team, kits & gear, and more.
When: Aug. 8–9
Where: Electric Owl Studios
Learn more and sign up at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPA

The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 Contributor Tess Hammock. 

Casting CallGood Day Atlanta