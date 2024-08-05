Fulton County, Fulton County DA provide supplies to needy students

Fulton County hosted two back-to-school giveaway events Saturday, organized by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, in South Fulton and Sandy Springs. Children were able to receive free school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. The events also provided resources for teachers and parents.

"An idle mind is the devil's workshop, and so you have children that are getting into the wrong things because they're not in school," said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. "Maybe they feel unprepared for school. It's important for the community to give back. As a single mom, I know how hard it is to go and do those extra things when you're already just trying to maintain. So we aim to ease some of that burden off of our parents."

These drives came at a perfect time, as the first day of school for kids in Fulton County is quickly approaching.