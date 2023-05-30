Tropical weather: Area of low pressure forms in Gulf of Mexico

The official start to the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins this week and already the tropics are heating up.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico.

Right now, the National Hurricane Center believes there is only a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 20% in the next 7 days.

This system won’t directly impact Georgia’s weather, but Florida and the northern Gulf Coast will get some gusty winds and periods of heavy rain.

Typically, organized tropical systems form in the Gulf and the Caribbean early in the season.

Hurricane season runs from the start of June to the end of November.