Tropical Storm Watch for Georgia coast, Isaías downgraded to tropical storm

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the entire Georgia coast, as Tropical Storm Isaias moves closer to the southeast U.S.

Saturday afternoon, the Tropical Storm Watch was extended from north of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday the National Hurricane Center in Miami downgraded Isaias from a hurricane to a tropical storm and as of Sunday morning, the storm is no longer expected to re-strengthen to a hurricane.

Isaias has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph Sunday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The storm was centered about 45 miles NNE of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and is moving northwest at 9 mph. Forecasters said some decrease in its forward motion was expected.

The tropical storm is expected to ride along the east coast of Florida and make a close pass to the Georgia coast. This means that the Georgia coast will experience dangerous rip currents and high seas the next couple of days.

However, as a precaution, some beaches along the Georgia coast will be closed Sunday and Monday for swimmers as conditions get worse.

Thankfully, there isn’t a major concern for the possibility of Isaías making landfall along the Georgia coast, which will limit the amount of wind, flooding, and storm surge in that area.

Based on the steering currents over the Atlantic Ocean right now plus a cold front moving in from the west, the confidence is very high that the major impacts from Isaías will stay offshore until the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts early next week.

MORE: Georgians urged to stay vigiliant, prepare ahead of Isaias

Following the National Hurricane Center cone of probability, metro Atlanta is expected to be on the northwest, weaker side of the hurricane, which means our weather will remain hot and humid with hit or miss afternoon and evening storms.

SEE ALSO: U.S. Census: Estimated 79 million people in the path of Isaias

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to post updates on the new information for Isaías on social media all weekend long.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.