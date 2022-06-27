Summer storms return to Georgia; Tropics could see development soon

Summer showers have returned to north Georgia on Monday. The FOX 5 Storm Team is also monitoring the tropics for development.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed during the midday and began to pop during mid-afternoon. Some of those storms turned severe, particularly in the metro Atlanta area.

The storms brought in heavy rains and dangerous lightning. The storms also prompted Flash Flood Warnings due to those heavy rains.

There are chances of storms each day this week, but also keeping an eye on the tropics.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is monitoring three separate areas that are ripe for development. Expect some development over the next five days.