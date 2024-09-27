Hurricane Helene: Why Atlanta saw flooding rain but minimal winds

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:28 PM EDT, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:36 AM EDT, Rockdale County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:46 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:48 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:53 AM EDT, Spalding County, Fayette County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:51 PM EDT until MON 2:00 AM EDT, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:30 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:38 PM EDT until SAT 4:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:56 AM EDT, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:12 AM EDT, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:17 AM EDT, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fulton County, Spalding County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Fulton County, Upson County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Douglas County, Newton County, Butts County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Douglas County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Cobb County, Newton County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:07 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:09 AM EDT, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:24 AM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:05 AM EDT, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:21 AM EDT, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:09 AM EDT, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:25 AM EDT, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM EDT until MON 11:16 AM EDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:29 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Jasper County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, Oglethorpe County, Pickens County, Fayette County, Polk County, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Rockdale County, Madison County, Chattooga County, Paulding County, Walton County, Upson County, White County, Cobb County, Troup County, Henry County, Haralson County, Spalding County, Bartow County, Heard County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Dawson County, Lamar County, Carroll County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Morgan County, Gordon County, Barrow County, Lumpkin County, Hall County, Putnam County, Banks County, Newton County, Butts County, Douglas County, Oconee County, Coweta County, Clarke County, Greene County, Forsyth County, South Fulton County, Clayton County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Hart County, Elbert County, Franklin County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Stephens County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Murray County, Dade County, Catoosa County, Fannin County, Towns County, Union County, Walker County, Whitfield County, Gilmer County

Hurricane Helene: Why Atlanta saw flooding rain but minimal winds

Updated  September 27, 2024 8:38pm EDT
ATLANTA - While most of the Atlanta metro and surrounding areas experienced significant flooding from heavy rainfall, the city saw relatively little of the tropical storm-force winds that many expected from Hurricane Helene. This is because of the unique path the storm took as it moved inland and the positioning of the Atlanta metro area relative to the storm's center. 

Helene made landfall near Perry, Florida, at 11:10 p.m. on Thursday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. By 8 a.m. on Friday, its center moved over Bowman, Georgia, about 84 miles east of Atlanta, having weakened to a tropical storm. The key to understanding Atlanta's experience lies in the fact that the storm’s eye shifted eastward, placing the metro area on the "left side" of the storm as it moved northward. 

The importance of the storm's ‘dirty’ side 

In the Northern Hemisphere, tropical cyclones like hurricanes rotate counterclockwise. This means the strongest winds, storm surge, and severe weather typically occur on the right side of the storm’s eye, often referred to as the "dirty" side. The right-front quadrant of a storm is where maximum sustained winds are intensified by atmospheric steering currents, which contribute to higher winds, waves, and the potential for tornadoes. The National Weather Service notes that most tornadoes embedded in a hurricane’s rain bands form in this quadrant. 

While Florida’s Big Bend region, southeast Georgia, and parts of the Carolinas endured these stronger winds and tornado threats, Atlanta found itself on the left side of the storm—the weaker, "clean" side. This positioning meant that, while heavy rain fell across the metro area, the wind impact was much less severe. 

Flooding exacerbated by pre-Helene rainfall 

Atlanta’s flood situation was worsened by two days of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, before Helene even arrived. This pre-storm rainfall saturated the ground and swelled rivers and creeks, priming the region for flooding when Helene’s additional rain moved in. The slow-moving nature of the storm added to the issue, as heavy rainfall continued to fall over already saturated areas. 

Helene’s Path Beyond Georgia 

After passing through Georgia, Helene continued its northward trek, moving into Clay County, North Carolina, before eventually reaching Tennessee and Kentucky as it veered to the northwest. The storm’s weakening as it moved inland spared these areas from experiencing the kind of devastation seen in Florida and along the Southeast coast, and Blue Ridge mountains, though they, too, faced flooding concerns. 

Other Atlantic storm activity 

While much of the attention was on Helene, the Atlantic hurricane season remained active. Two additional storms—Joyce and Isaac—formed in the open waters of the Atlantic Basin. However, as of now, neither is expected to impact the U.S. East Coast. 