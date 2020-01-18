Coldest Air Of The Season On The Way

The coldest air so far this winter is on the way over the next several days. Along with the colder temperatures will come strong northwest winds that will produce wind chill temperatures in the teens by Monday morning. Once the cold front arrives early Sunday morning temperatures will quickly drop into the 30's. The wind will make it feel like the mid 20's!

But that's only the beginning. By Sunday afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 40's, but with the wind will make it feel like it's in the 30's.

And then there is Monday! The coldest air will arrive just in time for MLK Day with wind chill readings in the teens Monday morning, and in the 20's and 30's Monday afternoon.

The cold air continues through Wednesday before temperatures get back to, and above normal by the end of the week. The next chance for rain will come next weekend during Friday night and Saturday morning.