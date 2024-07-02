Atlanta temperatures return to seasonal norms for Tuesday; Hurricane Beryl threatens Caribbean

North Georgia can expect a slight respite from the near record-breaking heat today as temperatures drop to more seasonal averages. While it's a welcome change from the recent sweltering days, it is important to note that normal early July weather is still quite hot. The mercury is set to climb to the mid to upper 80s, a significant drop compared to Monday's high of 97 degrees.

The Caribbean is facing a vastly different challenge, as Hurricane Beryl, a Category 5 storm, ravages the region. Beryl has been setting records early in the hurricane season, which typically starts in June. The massive storm has already brought its outer rain bands to areas like Puerto Rico, and while its center remains at sea for now, Jamaica is next in line to feel severe impacts as early as Wednesday.

Life-threatening winds and storm surges are imminent for Jamaica, regardless of whether the hurricane makes a direct hit. Beryl is expected to move towards the Yucatán Peninsula, but its intensity may decrease upon crossing the Yucatán and entering the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters are closely monitoring a high-pressure system that will influence Beryl's trajectory. A strong system could steer the hurricane further south into Mexico, while a weaker system might allow it to turn north towards Texas. However, regions far from the storm's path should be safe from its effects.

Locally, an east wind has provided some relief with gusts over 15 mph. The cloud cover will dissipate, making way for plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. The slight break in heat doesn't last long, however, as high heat and humidity are set to return by Wednesday, along with scattered afternoon storms typical of summer weather patterns. Similar conditions are expected for the Fourth of July, with the threat of heavy rain and lightning late in the day.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to keep you updated on potential severe weather impacts in the coming days.