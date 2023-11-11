Atlanta forecast: Veterans Day drizzly and breezy when not raining

Veterans Day weekend will see clouds, showers and cooler temperatures, not to mention it being a bit breezy.

The rainfall, which is badly needed across north Georgia, will not be constant, but rather, on-again, off-again. When it’s not raining, expect drizzly and misty conditions. The steadiest rainfall will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rain totals will be near a half inch in most places, but some places could see up to an inch. It’s not the drought-buster rain that is needed, but helpful, nonetheless. This rain breaks a three-week fast of showers with the trace measured on Oct. 20

The same front which is pulling in all this moisture is also helping to break the near-record-breaking highs this week. It will start to feel more like fall again on Saturday morning.

Lows overnight will be in the mid- to upper 40s, with Sunday being cooler.

The highs will be in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will warm up to the low to mid-60s on Monday as the rain moves out.

Another chance for showers arrives on Wednesday and Thursday.

What is the forecast for the Georgia-Ole Miss Game?

Sanford Stadium will be just as drizzly as the rest of Georgia for the 7 p.m. between Georgia and Ole Miss.

Expect temperatures to be around 52 degrees and will drop slightly as the game progresses.

What is the forecast for the Georgia Tech-Clemson game?

About seven hours earlier, Georgia Tech will be at Memorial Stadium to battle Clemson.

It should be cloudy with spotty showers.

The temperature at kickoff will be around 57 degrees and shouldn't get too much warmer than that.