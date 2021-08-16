Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County

3 tropical systems impacting US, Caribbean and Bermuda

By Terry Spencer and Andrea Rodriguez
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Hurricanes
Associated Press

Monday evening tropics update

Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto has updates on Tropical Storm Fred, which made landfall in Florida's Panhandle, Tropical Depression Grace, and Tropical Storm Henri.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Three tropical systems were churning Monday in the Atlantic basin and threatening to impact the U.S. Gulf Coast, some Caribbean islands including earthquake-damaged Haiti, and the island territory of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas in the Florida Panhandle around 2:15 p.m. local time.

The National Hurricane Center said wind shear kept Fred from intensifying much overnight, but the storm encountered more favorable conditions in the hours before landfall with winds strengthening to 65 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 115 miles from its center.

The main threats from Fred were rainfall — anywhere from 4 to 8 inches for Florida’s Big Bend and Panhandle — and storm surge. High water between 3 to 5 feet could enter the area between Indian Pass and the Steinhatchee River, depending on the tide.

Tropical Depression Grace was dropping rain over Puerto Rico early Monday and forecast to move over Hispaniola later in the day. The hurricane center said forecasted rainfall between 5 inches and 10 inches could cause flooding and possible mudslides for Haiti and the Dominican Republic through Tuesday.

Haiti was already dealing with the effects of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which struck Saturday and was blamed for nearly 1,300 deaths.

Grace was centered 70 miles southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and moving west at 12 mph. Top winds were around 35 mph, with little change in strength forecast during the next few days.

Tropical Storm Henri formed late Monday afternoon near Bermuda. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the island.

The system had maximum sustained winds around 35 mph. It was located about 140 miles southeast of Bermuda and expected to make a "slow clockwise turn toward the west" over the next few days, forecasters said in an advisory. The center of the depression was forecast to move southeast and south of the island territory.