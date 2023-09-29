New York Jets ticket prices soar after report Taylor Swift is attending game

article

The primetime matchup between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs has suddenly generated a lot of buzz for fans.

That's because there's talk of Taylor Swift reportedly attending her second NFL game Sunday night. This comes amid rumblings that the singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are dating, but the pair have not confirmed this news.

While Swift's attendance to the upcoming game is only a rumor, this hasn’t stopped people from buying tickets.

RELATED: Travis Kelce’s jersey sales skyrocket after Taylor Swift appearance at Chiefs game

StubHub posted on its website that tickets for the Jets vs Chiefs game are "selling fast." Tickets range in price on their site from $89 to $1,221.

Side-by-side photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. (Swift photo courtesy of Metadata. Kelce photo courtesy of Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Expand

Citing TicketSmarter, an online ticket resale marketplace, USA Today reported the ticket price for Sunday’s primetime matchup between the Chiefs and Jets has sparked an 18.5% increase in ticket prices. The get-in price soared from $100 last week to $128 on Thursday, which is the Jets’ second-highest get-in price of the season.

CNN reported TickPick, another online ticket site, experienced a rise in ticket sales over 40% — from $83 to $119.

RELATED: Taylor Swift to make appearance at Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium: reports

Separately, Kansas City Chiefs home tickets have also surged. USA Today noted that TickPick sold the most tickets in one day then they have this season for the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday after Swift's appearance.

The Swift effect also saw Kelce’s no. 87 jersey jump in sales recently following the Grammy-winner's attendance at last Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

The two-time Super Bowl champion’s jersey was one of the top-selling NFL player jerseys last Sunday, with a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics websites, including NFLShop.com, according to the Associated Press.

Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, revealed on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason in July that he attempted to meet Swift, where his intention had been to give her his number, FOX News reported.

But during an appearance on the "The Pat McAfee Show," the Pro Bowler revealed that he invited Swift to watch him play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



