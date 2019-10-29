Expand / Collapse search

J.J. Watt sends Jose Altuve gift before World Series game: 'You are truly an inspiration'

Published 
FOX 26 Houston
article

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: J.J. Watt (R) and Jose Altuve receive the Sportsperson of the Year Award during SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on December 5, 2017 at Barclays Center in New York City. ( Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated )

HOUSTON - One Houston sports star is sending his support to another ahead of Game 6 of the World Series.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve thanked J.J. Watt on his Instagram story for a "good luck" gift he sent him.

Altuve shared a photo of the two bottles of wine and a handwritten card that says:

Jose,

Just wanted to drop off a little gift to say thank you for all of the entertainment this season and also good luck w Game 6. You are truly an inspiration to myself and so many people across Houston and around the world. One bottle is for you and your wife to enjoy and the other is for celebrating after you bring home another trophy!

All the best brother!

The Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park in Game 6 of the World Series tonight.

The Astros lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and have a chance to clinch in Game 6.

You can watch the World Series on FOX 26.