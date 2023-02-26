Hawks hire Quin Snyder as new head coach

article

The Hawks officially have their guy.

The team officially announced former Jazz head coach Quin Snyder's hiring Sunday night, less than a week after relieving Nate McMillan of his duties.

The Hawks will formally introduce the franchise's 15th full-time head coach Monday afternoon at the team's practice facility, and Snyder is expected to be on the sidelines later this week.

The Hawks' next game is against the Wizards Tuesday night at State Farm Arena.

GM Landry Fields said in a statement he knew from their very first conversation that Snyder was the right choice.

"It was clear that Quin had all the characteristics we were looking for in our next head coach," he said in a team release. "He has both an incredible basketball and emotional IQ, and we share the same core values and basketball philosophies of having honest communication and collaboration with players, tremendous attention to detail and placing a great emphasis on player development. We are excited to welcome him, his wife Amy and their family back to Atlanta."

The official announcement followed a week of speculation that Snyder, the former Jazz head coach from 2014 until last season, would return to Atlanta. He was part of Mike Budenholzer’s staff during the 2013-14 season before becoming Utah's head coach the following season.

"I am thrilled to go back to Atlanta as the next head coach of the Hawks," Snyder said in a statement. "Landry has a tremendous reputation as an incredibly bright, high character, high quality individual and it was quickly evident that we share a passion and commitment to building a winning team with a strong foundation and high standards. I am excited to collaborate with Landry to create a successful program that devoted Hawks fans are proud of and cheer for and am grateful to Tony, Jami and the Ressler family for this opportunity. My family and I are looking forward to immersing ourselves in the community and calling Atlanta home."

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 24: Head coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on January 24, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated Jazz 115-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and a Expand

In Utah, Snyder owned a 372-264 record (.585) and led the Jazz to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons. Over his final six seasons, the Jazz compiled a 294-178 record, the third-highest winning percentage (.623) in the NBA and best in the Western Conference over that span.

The Jazz reached the playoffs in six consecutive seasons, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals on three occasions, in 2017, 2018 and 2021. Snyder’s teams amassed a 21-30 record (.412) in the postseason.

Through Snyder's eight seasons with Utah, the Jazz allowed the fewest points per game (102.0) in the NBA, the fifth-lowest field goal percentage (.449) and 10th lowest three-point percentage (.355) in addition to ranking 5th in rebounding (44.9). Offensively over that span, Utah ranked 5th in three-point field goal percentage (.366) and 6th in three-point field goal attempts per game (31.5).

Utah started the 2020-21 season with a 23-5 record, and Snyder was named head coach of the 2021 Western Conference All-Star Team. The Jazz finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA at 52-20, the fifth-highest single-season winning percentage in Jazz history.

Snyder's 372 wins are the second-most in the franchise history behind only Jerry Sloan.

Snyder finished sixth in NBA Coach of the Year voting in 2017, second in 2018, eighth in 2019 and third in 2021.