Georgia Tech 'super fan' Brayden Warren receives once-in-a-lifetime experience

Brayden Warren is a self-proclaimed Georgia Tech superfan.

"He's been a Georgia Tech fan his whole entire life. Our whole family are Tech fans. He's always loved the sport, so we've always loved the sport," Jennifer Warren, Brayden's mother, said. "He just took to it from the very beginning, even when he was really little."

Taking from his father's favorite team, Brayden loves watching the Jackets play every Saturday. He even makes sure to defend his team against their in-state rival.

"He likes to give the all the Georgia fans a hard time," she said.

Born with cerebral palsy, his spasticity forces Brayden to be wheelchair bound and fully dependent on his parents. Despite being non-verbal, Brayden understands at his cognitive level and communicates through a device on his chair, via a switch with his knee. He's currently a junior at Cass High, and when Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key went on a recruiting visit for the football team, he got word a super fan was in school.

"The coach from Cass had let Brayden know that Brent Key was there, and so he met him and then Coach Key invited us out here for a game," she said.

So in late September, Brayden and his family took their very first trip to the Flats as VIPs to meet Coach Key.

"There he is! How you been doing? Good. Are you excited to be here? I told you when I saw you back in January you can come to any game you want," coach Key told Brayden as he surprised him inside the Georgia Tech video room. "You can come to all the games you want. You're officially part of our team."

Georgia Tech and Key even surprised Brayden with a bag of goodies, including a Georgia Tech signed football from coach Key and the whole team.

"It's been just so wonderful. A little overwhelming. But we couldn't have been more happy that he invited us out here, and we get to do all this extra special stuff," Jennifer said.

And how would you describe this unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experience? For Brayden, he needed just one word.

"Awesome."