Freddie Freeman delivers walk-off single, Braves beat Reds 1-0

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 1-0, after Freddie Freeman drove home the game-winning run in the bottom of the 13th Wednesday.

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Nick Castellanos #2 of the Cincinnati Reds is out at third with the tag of Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning of Game One of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2020 Expand

The game set a record for the longest scoreless game in MLB postseason history.

Wednesday’s opening game of the NL wild-card series was the first in postseason history to be scoreless through 11 innings. The scoreless streak was extended through 12 innings.

The teams combined for a postseason record 35 strikeouts through 12 innings, and every batter that has come to the plate has struck out at least once after the Reds’ Nick Castellanos became strikeout victim No. 36 leading off the 13th.

For the postseason, baseball has set aside the new extra-innings rule it instituted for the pandemic-delayed regular season. There is no designated runner at second base for extra innings.

The Braves now take a 1-0 lead over the Reds in the best of 3 Wild Card Round. Game 2 is set for Thursday at Truist Park, first pitch is set for 12:08 p.m.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.