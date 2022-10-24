FOX Bet Super 6 BIG Noon contestant wins $10,000 on Iowa-Ohio State

article

It happened again! Another Super 6 winner (pending verification)!

One lucky contestant put together a winning drive and won $10,000 playing the FOX Bet Super 6 BIG Noon Saturday Challenge featuring Iowa and Ohio State .

A winner from Orlando was the only FOX Bet Super 6 player to correctly guess the six outcomes of the Big Ten battle between the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes.

For a chance at 10 grand, the BIG Noon Saturday challenge contestants had to pick how many points would be scored in the game and the margin of victory by the winning team, among other possible selections.

With only a few minutes left to go in the third quarter, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud , and kicker Noah Ruggles ' point after was also good.

Ohio State 40, Iowa 10.

Our winner predicted that OSU would beat its opponent by at least 30 points. So the Buckeyes piling on the points in the fourth quarter, combined with Iowa failing to reach the end zone again, sealed the deal for our BIG Noon winner.

A late fourth-quarter TD from Stroud to Mitch Rossi and another Ruggles PAT brought the point total by both teams combined to 64.

The winner also predicted that the point total would be at least 63 points.

The final score of the Big Ten showdown — Ohio State 54, Iowa 10.

