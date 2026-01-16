Falcons' vacant head coach job ranks 4th most desirable in new index

article

The Brief The Atlanta Falcons open head coach position is the fourth most desirable vacancy of its kind in the NFL, a new study says. Betting analyst Chris Vasile created the ranking that uses several factors to determine a desirability score. Some contributing factors Vasile used to score included roster talent, front office stability and draft capital.



The Atlanta Falcons' open head coaching position is the fourth-most-desirable in the NFL, according to a new model that scores each job based on six core categories.

Dig deeper:

Betting analyst Chris Vasile created the Covers Coaching Desirability Index (CCDI), which uses the areas candidates consider when assessing the opportunity, alongside betting logic and roster principles.

By the numbers:

Using the index, the Falcons scored 58, ranking them fourth among the nine vacancies in the league. Vasile used a 100-point scale in scoring.

Atlanta’s cap space heading into the offseason is roughly $37.7 million.

The Falcons traded their first-round pick in 2026 to the Rams and will pick 48th overall in the second round.

The backstory:

The Falcons' vacancy comes after owner Arthur Blank dismissed Head Coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot following the final game of the 2025 season.

The team finished 8-9, missing the playoffs for eight seasons in a row, despite a late four-game winning streak.

Big picture view:

Overall, the uncertainty of the quarterback position, questions about the front office staff, and limited draft capital, though the roster features real talent, contribute to the team's mid-level desirability.

The top five CCDI teams include:

Baltimore Ravens New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals

Although things are uncertain in the Falcons' front office, fans hope the return of legendary Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan as the franchise's new president of football operations should help stabilize the team.

