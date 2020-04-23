Falcons go corner at No. 16 with Atlanta native Terrell

The Falcons addressed a position of need by drafting Atlanta native A.J. Terrell No. 16 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He started all 15 games of the Tigers' 2018 national championship season, notching 54 tackles, two for loss, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles that season. Last year, he was a first-team all-ACC player as Clemson fell in the 2019 national title game. He again started all 15 contests, with 37 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups.

Terrell owns six career interceptions, including a 44-yard pick-six against Tua Tagovailoa in that 2018 national championship game against Alabama.

The Westlake High product was a five-star recruit and top-15 overall prospect before heading to Clemson.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the NFL Combine and is the ninth corner drafted from Clemson since 2010.