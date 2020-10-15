College Football Betting: Week 7 games to watch

article

Over the past few seasons, Georgia and Alabama have met in games that have shaped the race for the College Football Playoff. On Saturday night, they will square off again in Tuscaloosa, Ala. in the game that figures to decide the lead candidate from the SEC.

That is the marquee matchup of the weekend in college football and the leadoff game in FOX Bet’s Super 6 contest. Here’s the schedule for Saturday’s top games, including a huge Big XII game that you can see on Fox.

12p ET – Kansas at West Virginia (Fox); Clemson at Georgia Tech; Pittsburgh at Miami (Fla.)

4p ET –Texas A&M at Mississippi State

8 ET – Boston College at Virginia Tech, Georgia at Alabama

Just download the FOX Super 6 app on your phone, pick all six of the college football games listed and the margins of victory in each. If you do that, you could win the jackpot of $25,000. Just download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play. The best part is it's free!

Kansas Jayhawks at West Virginia Mountaineers

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday, Oct. 17

TV: FOX

Where: Mountaineer Field, Morgantown WV

Ranking/Record: Kansas (0-3), West Virginia (2-1)

The Mountaineers are coming off a big 27-21 double-overtime win over Baylor last week to even their conference mark at 1-1. West Virginia has a super sophomore receiver in Winston Wright Jr., who has 15 receptions and a touchdown in three games this season. Junior running back Leddie Brown is averaging 5.1 yards per carry for West Virginia. Meanwhile, Kansas has struggled to get anything going offensively. The Jayhawks are only averaging 14 points a game in their three losses.

Clemson Tigers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday, Oct. 107

TV: ABC

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Ranking/Record: No. 1 Clemson (4-0), Georgia Tech (2-2)

Fresh off a dominating performance over No. 7 Miami, Clemson tries to stay undefeated when they travel to Atlanta to a Yellow Jackets team that they’ve beat the last five times.

The headliners are Clemson’s duo of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, who could both find themselves in the Heisman Trophy race this season. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech had a nice 46-27 bounce-back win over Louisville after dropping two straight. Freshman quarterback Jeff Sims threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in that game.

Pittsburgh Panthers at Miami Hurricanes

When: 12 noon, ET, Saturday, Oct. 17

TV: ACC Network

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Ranking/Record: Pittsburgh (3-2), No. 13 Miami (3-1)

Both teams look to bounce back after disappointing losses last Saturday. Pittsburgh lost an overtime heartbreaker 31-30 at Boston College while Miami was drubbed by Clemson in a prime-time showdown. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett has eight touchdowns so far while Miami QB D’Eriq King had thrown for six touchdowns so far this season.

Texas A&M Aggies at Mississippi State Bulldogs

When: 4 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 17

TV: SEC Network

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS.

Record/Ranking: No. 11 Texas A&M (2-1), Mississippi State (1-2)

The authors of the two biggest upsets in the SEC square off in Starkvegas. The Aggies are fresh off that upset win over Florida last Saturday that was the biggest victory in Jimbo Fisher’s term as head coach in College Station. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs – who beat LSU to start the SEC season- were trounced on the road at Kentucky last week.

Boston College Eagles at Virginia Tech Hokies

When: 8 p.m., ET, Saturday, Oct. 17

TV: ACC Network

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

Record/Ranking: Boston College (3-1), No. 23 Virginia Tech (2-1)

The Eagles are coming off an emotional 31-30 win over Pittsburgh last week that allowed them to start the year 3-1 for the third straight season. Boston College’s offense has been led by Notre Dame quarterback transfer Phil Jurkovich, who has almost 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns passing in four games. Meanwhile, the Hokies struggled defensively in a 56-45 loss at No. 8 North Carolina. The Hokie offense is averaging 42 points a game, but allowing 38 per contest on defense as they’ve played a series of high scoring contests.

Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide

When: 8 p.m., ET, Saturday, Oct. 17

TV: CBS

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa Al

Record/Ranking: No. 3 Georgia (3-0), No. 2 Alabama (3-0)

Very few games will have as big an impact on the national championship race in 2020 as this one. Georgia hits the road after two impressive home victories over Top 15 teams in No. 7 Auburn (27-6) and No. 14 Tennessee (44-21). Stetson Bennett has stabilized an uncertain quarterback situation at Georgia, throwing two touchdown passes in last week’s win over the Volunteers. Meanwhile, Alabama survived a scare as a three-touchdown favorite over Ole Miss before pulling away on the road for a 63-48 victory. Running back Najee Harris scored five touchdowns in that game for the Tide, who have averaged 51 points in their three victories.

