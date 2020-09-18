Baylor vs. Houston game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

article

Saturday’s football game between Baylor and Houston was postponed less than 24 hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 concerns on the Bears team.

Baylor officials said Friday the decision was “a result of Baylor not meeting the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 game cancellation thresholds.” That means Baylor didn’t have enough players within at least one position group to be able to play.

It’s the second time this season Baylor has tried and failed to play a game. Baylor was supposed to host Louisiana Tech last weekend, but that game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues with LaTech.

Baylor and Houston quickly scheduled a game so Baylor could have a non-conference game ahead of Big XII play. It would have been the first time the two had met since both were members of the Southwest Conference.

"The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision," said Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades in a statement.

Saturday’s game was supposed to be featured as FOX’s Big Noon Saturday matchup of the week.