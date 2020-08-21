You can call me 'Papi' now!

article

Sometimes when you pray for a miracle, GOD gives you two!

Over the course of my life and career I have answered to many names — Ken, Kenny, Kenneth, the High5 Face guy, K-Rod, etc — but none of them make me perk up like the sound of my new name, Papi!

On August 5th, Emma Grace and Luke Michael —YES, TWINS!— entered our world (with "some" assistance from my daughter, Kristi and husband, Mike) and opened a new and beautiful chapter in our lives!

Few things in life fill you with deep spiritual contentment like having a grand baby (or two!) fall asleep on your chest.

I am complete!

As my family grows I wondered how my love could possibly grow with it, and spread in equal measure to all. But it does! In fact, it grows deeper.

Of course, my grandchildren will enjoy a greater status among family members, but you catch my drift!

The High 5 Sports Hand meets his match!

My daughter will always be my princess. She has not been dethroned! Emma and Luke are simply mini versions of the the wonderful parents who will raise them (with plenty of unsolicited help from excited grandparents!).

High 5 Sports outfits courtesy of the very sweet and talented Claire Simms @Claire_FOX5

Unfortunately, I had to leave “my babies” behind to return home. But I am thankful for the short time I spent with them. And the initial bonding that occurred. The kind of bonding that takes place during quiet, late-night feedings, when you’re looking into your grand child’s eyes, absorbing their beauty and spirit —memorizing every feature. Wondering what they see. Are you worthy of such joy? Are you up to the task? The answer is an emphatic - yes!

Happily yours,

Papi!