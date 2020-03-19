Zoo Atlanta Orangutan dead at 13

A 13-year-old Sumatran orangutan died Thursday, Zoo Atlanta announced.

Dumadi was found dead by his care team Thursday morning. Zoo officials said Dumadi did not show signs of anything being out the normal before he died.

Hayley Murphy, DVM, Deputy Director said in a statement:

“The unexpected loss of Dumadi is devastating for the Zoo Atlanta community and is a great loss for his critically endangered species. We are doing all that we can to understand what happened.”

Officials are awaiting the results of a necropsy from the University of Georgia Zoo and Exotic Animal Pathology Service in the College of Veterinary Medicine, to determine the exact cause of death.

A necropsy is equivalent to a human autopsy, according to zoo officials.

Dumadi was born in 2006 in Fort Wayne Indiana at the Children's Zoo. He was orphaned after his mother suddenly died after his birth.

Advertisement



