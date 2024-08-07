Zoo Atlanta announces death of bald eagle named Sequoyah

article

Zoo Atlanta announced the passing of Sequoyah, a male bald eagle, on Aug. 7. Sequoyah, who arrived at Zoo Atlanta in June 2015 after a wing injury rendered him non-releasable, was a cherished member of the zoo's family and an emblem of American wildlife conservation.

Sequoyah was hatched in the wild and sustained a wing injury, likely from a collision with a power line, which led to his rehabilitation at the Southeast Raptor Center. Federal law mandates that all rehabilitated bald eagles be released back into the wild if capable. However, due to the severity of his injury, Sequoyah was deemed non-releasable and required a permanent home under human care, a move approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Although Sequoyah’s exact age was unknown, he was an adult upon his arrival at Zoo Atlanta. Despite his original wing injury healing, recent observations by the Animal Care and Veterinary Teams indicated that he was experiencing increased discomfort. Diagnostic procedures revealed a poor prognosis, leading to the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him.

"Sequoyah was a magnificent individual who introduced countless Zoo Members and guests to the majesty of a national symbol, and he represented a conservation story for one of North America’s most treasured native species," said Gina Ferrie, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. "As he was a bird who was not going to be able to survive in the wild, we are honored to have been able to provide him with the best possible home and care over the past nine years."

Bald eagles, best known as a national symbol of the United States, are a federally protected species currently considered threatened in Georgia. They inhabit North America, ranging from Canada and Alaska to the contiguous United States and northern Mexico, often near coasts, rivers, and large lakes where they hunt fish. Their most significant threats include power line collisions, automobile collisions, lead poisoning, and pollution.

Sequoyah's story underscores the challenges and triumphs of wildlife conservation, and he will be remembered for his contribution to education and the ongoing efforts to protect bald eagles.