Young stars answer the call for second 'Black Phone' installment

The Brief The horror sequel "Black Phone 2" opens in theaters nationwide this weekend, following up the 2021 hit "The Black Phone." Oscar-nominee Ethan Hawke returns as "The Grabber," the terrifying masked serial killer from the first film. Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw also reprise their roles as siblings who find themselves targeted by the killer…and mysterious phone calls.



Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the phone booth…

Halloween is set to be even more terrifying this year thanks to the release of "Black Phone 2," the highly-anticipated sequel to 2021’s horror hit "The Black Phone." That film introduced a new nightmare-inducing villain in Ethan Hawke’s "The Grabber" — and yes, the Oscar-nominated star returns to the now-iconic role in the second installment.

Also returning are co-stars Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw, who play the brother and sister haunted by the events of the first film. This time around, 15-year-old Gwen (McGraw) is receiving the frantic phone calls in her dreams — and is led to visit a mysterious camp called Alpine Lake to search for answers. 17-year-old Finn (Thames) follows her there, and soon realizes the threat from The Grabber isn’t over.

"The first film was about a kid becoming a teenager and going through this crazy, dramatic thing," says Thames. "And this film is about, you know, a teenager becoming a man and dealing with what happened."

"It is so different and unexpected, especially from the first movie," says McGraw. "And I’m beyond proud of it. I put so much of my heart and soul into this movie — literal blood, sweat, and tears — so, I really cannot wait for audiences to see it."

"Black Phone 2" was written by Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, and is directed by Derrickson. It opens in theatres nationwide Friday, Oct. 17, from Universal Pictures. For more information on the film, click here — and click the video player in this article to hear more from stars Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw.