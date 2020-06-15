'You can call me a snitch if you want': 911 dispatcher concerned about George Floyd arrest called MPD sergeant

article

A 911 dispatcher called a Minneapolis Police sergeant over her concern of the way officers were handling the deadly arrest of George Floyd Memorial Day night, according to newly released data from the Minneapolis Police Department.

In the phone call with the sergeant, the dispatcher said she was watching the arrest on a live camera feed outside Cup Foods.

“You can call me a snitch if you want to,” she told the sergeant, before explaining that the live video showed “all of them sat on this man,” referring to the officers who restrained George Floyd for 8 minutes and 46 seconds as he lost conciousness.

“I don’t know if they needed to or not. They haven’t said anything to me yet,” the dispatcher added.

The sergeant said he would look into the problem before the phone call ended with the dispatcher.

911 CALL TRANSCRIPTS

Other 911 transcripts released by the department Monday showed the calls of two bystanders. Both calls were placed at 8:32 p.m.

In the first one, the caller said he just watched as an officer, “just pretty much just killed this guy that wasn’t resisting arrest. He had his knee on the dude’s neck the whole time.”

The caller asked to speak to a supervisor about the incident and appeared to be in the middle of being connected when the call ended.

The second call, placed about 30 seconds later, was from someone claiming to be a first responder themselves who said they “literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man.”

Their call was disconnected soon after.

The following are the transcripts from two 911 calls by witnesses after George Floyd was taken away by an ambulance.

911 call - 8:32:07 p.m.

Operator: 911 what’s the address of the emergency?

Caller: Yes, yeah, we just watched Officer #987 kill a, ah…a citizen in front of a Chicago ah…store. He just pretty much just killed this guy that wasn’t resisting arrest. He had his knee on the dude’s neck the whole time, Officer #987. The man wouldn’t, ah… went stopped breathing. He wasn’t resisting arrest or nothing. He was already in handcuffs. They pretty much is stupid dude, I don’t even know if he dead for sure but dude was not responsive when the ambulance came and got him, and the officer that was just out here left, the one that actually just murdered the kid in front of everybody on 36th, 38th and ah Chicago.

Operator: Okay, would like to speak with a, ah Sergeant?

Caller: Yeah, like that was bogus what they just did

Operator: Hold on.

Caller: To this man. He was unresponsive, he wasn’t resisting arrest or any of it.

Operator: Okay, let me get you over to the desk and you can request to speak with a Sergeant, okay? They have a (inaudible).

Caller: Yeah and I’m sitting here talking to ah with another off-duty ah firefighter that just came here watching in front of us as well. She told him to check the man’s pulse but they wouldn’t even check the ah… the pulse.

Operator: Okay, one second. (phone ringing)

(You have reached the City of Minneapolis, to reach someone in our property crimes division…) (phone ringing)

Caller: You all murderers bro, you all murderers. Thou you gonna kill yourself, I already know it two more years, you gonna shoot yourself. Murderers bro. You all [redacted] just murderers bro.

Precinct: Minneapolis 3rd Precinct.

Operator: Hey it’s dispatch (caller talking over dispatcher) hold on sir.

Caller: Yeah man, I want to speak to a supervisor. Yeah, go ahead.

Operator: Yeah, he wants to speak with a supervisor relating to #320’s call at CUP FOODS.

Caller: They just killed that man in front of the store the pol…

911 call - 8:32:35 p.m.

Operator: 911 what is the address of your emergency?

Caller: Hello, I am on the block of 38th and Chicago and I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man, and I am a first responder myself, and I literally have it on video camera (clears throat). I just happened to be on a walk so, this dude, this, they f------ killed him so, I ah..

Operator: Do you want to speak to a supervisor?

Caller: I’m recording this. I’m, I mean I’m f------ recording this right now. I’m willing to talk your agents about this so if we need to talk to a supervisor right now or if somebody needs to get into contact with me later on.

Operator: Let me get you over to the supervisor, okay? Hang on one second.

[Call disconnects]

[Operator makes four attempts over the next two minutes to reconnect.]

[Attempt one. Ringing.]

Automated Voicemail: Please leave your message…

[Call disconnects]

[Attempt two. Ringing.]

[Call disconnects]

[Attempt three. Ringing.]

Operator: Hello? Hello?

[Call disconnects]

[Attempt four. Ringing.]

Operator: Hello?

[Call disconnects]