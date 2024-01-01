DeKalb County family escapes massive New Year's morning

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Firefighters responded to a house fire along Yearling Way near Stonecrest on Jan. 1, 2024. (FOX 5)

A DeKalb County family was left homeless after a massive house fire on New Year’s morning.

Firefighters were called just before 2 a.m. to a home along Yearling Way.

Fire crews arrived to find flames shooting through the garage of the family’s two-story home.

The family was able to make it out safely and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.