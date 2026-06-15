World Cup fans invited to experience 'Georgia, the Whole Day Through"

The Brief "Georgia, the Whole Day Through" is an immersive experience which aims to show World Cup visitors exactly what makes Georgia so special. The experience is essentially an interactive museum dedicated to the state, with examples of the music, art, food, and businesses that have shaped Georgia into a global leader of commerce and culture. "Georgia, the Whole Day Through" is open every match day here in Atlanta and is free and open to the public.



Spain takes on Cape Verde inside Atlanta Stadium Monday, the first of eight World Cup matches hosted in Atlanta.

And just steps away from the action, an immersive experience aims to show visitors exactly what it is that makes Georgia so special.

"Georgia, the Whole Day Through" is located just inside the doors of the Georgia World Congress Center, and was created by the Georgia Department of Economic Development in partnership with the Georgia World Congress Center Authority. Open on all match days, the experience is essentially an interactive museum dedicated to the state, with examples of the music, art, food, and businesses that have shaped Georgia into a global leader of commerce and culture.

Best of all? It’s free and open to the public — and the Georgia World Congress Center is air-conditioned, of course, making it a great place to cool down before and after matches.

Hours for "Georgia, the Whole Day Through" are as follows:

Today: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 18: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 21: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 27: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s happening at the Georgia World Congress Center, Registration Hall (Building B) — located at 285 Andrew Young International Boulevard Northwest. For more information on the experience, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this uniquely Georgia attraction!