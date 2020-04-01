'Workout Wednesday' with fitness expert Tammy Stokes

Many people are stuck at home and by now missing their gym or weekly workout classes. Every Wednesday on FOX 5 we will bring the gym to viewers in our weekly Workout Wednesday segment.

This week celebrity trainer and owner of West Coast Workout, Tammy Stokes joins us for an easy workout you can try at home.

For more information on Tammy Stokes or West Coast Workout or Cafe West click here. For information on today's workout see below:

Do 15-25 reps of each exercise.

2) Opposite elbow knee with a squat and cross lunge

3 Lunge plie

4) 3 taps and 1 jack

5) Crescent lunge and jack