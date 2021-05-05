Georgia seniors' college announcements go viral on TikTok

The end of the school year is approaching, and seniors at Woodward Academy are done for the year.

To celebrate the occasion, the students wore their college choices to school on the last day. Senior Khalil Battle posted a video to his TikTok account, and it quickly went viral all over social media.

Students will be attending several different schools, including LSU, University of Michigan, University of Southern California, and more.

Graduation is Saturday, May 8. Battle will be attending Howard University and will major in marketing with a minor in film production.

