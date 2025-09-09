Woodstock passes lowest tax rate in 30 years as other cities seek increases

The Brief Woodstock's 2026 millage rate marks the lowest tax rate in 30 years, reducing homeowner taxes while increasing city revenue. Strong downtown growth and doubled business revenues enable Woodstock to expand services and lower tax burdens simultaneously. City Council investments in infrastructure, parks, and public services coincide with a tax decrease and improved credit rating.



Woodstock homeowners will see a historic tax decrease after City Council approved the 2026 millage rate at its meeting Monday night.

By the numbers:

Chief Financial Officer Ron Shelby presented the proposal, noting that last year’s maintenance and operations rate was 5.223 mills. Strong growth in the 2025 tax digest, driven by new construction and exemptions, exceeded projections with a net value increase of 5.03 percent.

"One mill in Woodstock is worth almost $2.6 million," Shelby said. At the state-calculated rollback rate of 5.093 mills, the city would generate about $731,000 more than budgeted. An alternative of 5.065 mills, he explained, would still reduce taxes by 0.55 percent while bringing in $657,000 in new revenue for growth and services.

For an average homeowner, the rollback would result in a tax bill of about $764 on a $368,000 non-homesteaded property or $1,018 on a $493,000 homesteaded property.

Shelby also reviewed the voter-approved parks bond from 2023, which funds citywide improvements. Debt service for fiscal year 2026 will rise to $1.2 million, requiring a levy of 0.50 mills, up from 0.454 last year. That amounts to $75 for a $375,000 non-homesteaded home or $100 for a $500,000 homesteaded property.

What they're saying:

Mayor Michael Caldwell called the move a landmark step. "This would be the lowest tax rate Woodstock has had in at least 30 years, roughly half of what it was three decades ago," he said. "And for the sake of clarity, this is not just a rollback. This is an actual tax decrease."

Caldwell credited strong downtown growth and surging business revenues, which have more than doubled in five years, with enabling the city to expand services while lowering the burden on residents.

"At a time where City Council has made the largest investments in infrastructure, parks and trails, police, fire, and just about everything that matters to the citizens of this city, they have also lowered taxes to the lowest point that we have seen in decades, and we saw our credit rating increase at the same time," Caldwell said. "If anyone wondered what stellar governance looks like, this is it."

Why you should care:

Woodstock, located 30 miles north of Atlanta, has become one of Georgia’s most desirable cities with a thriving downtown, extensive parks and trails, and a fast-growing population.