Woman's body found in DeKalb County lake

article

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the cause and manner of death of a woman whose body was found floating in a neighborhood lake in DeKalb County on Friday.

DeKalb County Police say officer responded just after 4:20 p.m. to the 400 block of Kenilworth Circle after a resident walking her dog spotted the body in the lake.

Officer say the woman appears to be in her 20s or 30s.

The name of the woman has not been released.

While she appears to have drowned, the Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final determination.

Investigators are trying to determine why the woman was in the water.